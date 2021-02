MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Malco movie theatres will be reopening Saturday, days after winter storms in the Mid-South forced them to close.

Malco Theatres says all theatres will be open, with some exceptions. The theatres that are still closed are listed below:

Studio on the Square

Ridgeway Cinema Grill

Wolfchase Cinema Grill

Summer Drive-In

Sikeston Cinema Grill.