Morgan Wallen dropped as ‘SNL’ performer after breaking COVID rules

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Morgan Wallen has been dropped from performing on “Saturday Night Live” after breaking the show’s COVID-19 protocols.
The country singer posted a two-plus minute video on social media Wednesday about the show’s decision. He apologized after he was shown on TikTok socializing maskless at a crowded bar and house party this past weekend in Alabama.
Wallen was listed as a musical guest for this Saturday’s show. The singer was emotional during his post, saying he respects the show’s decision.
The 27-year-old Wallen said his actions were “short-sighted” and has affected his long-term goals and dreams.
Wallen said he has not tested positive for the coronavirus.
A representative for Wallen did not immediately respond to a request for comment. “SNL” officials did not have a comment.
The show has not announced a replacement for Wallen.
- Florida veteran says he was left partially paralyzed after first responders dropped him twice
- WATCH: Big Game Bound Week 5: Quarter season picks, Dr. Jen Welter
- 6 charged in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
- 280,000 ceiling fans sold at Lowe’s are being recalled
- From fevers to coughs, experimental device detects symptom spikes in classrooms