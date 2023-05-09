(WHNT) – Country superstar Morgan Wallen has canceled the next six weeks of his One Night At A Time tour due to a doctor’s suggested vocal rest.

Wallen took to Twitter telling his fans that his doctors recommended that he take a six-week vocal rest after a throat scope showed he is suffering from vocal cord trauma.

The announcement comes after he abruptly canceled a show on April 23 in Oxford, MS. Wallen says he took ten days off for vocal rest and then played three shows in Florida May 4-6.

Wallen says following those shows he felt “terrible” and he went in for a vocal cord scope following and the results of that showed vocal cord trauma.

Doctors advised Wallen to take a six-week vocal rest or he could risk permanent vocal cord damage.

The following cities will be affected by this announcement:

Hershey, PA

Eastford Rutherford, NJ

Austin, TX

Houston, TX

Atlanta, GA

Panama City Beach, FL

Myrtle Beach, SC

Virginia Beach, VA

Pittsburgh, PA

If Wallen is able to return in six weeks the first show he would likely be able to perform would be June 22 in Chicago, IL.

In the tweet, Wallen said he will update fans as soon as he can about the rescheduled dates. He also said that the festivals he was set to play at during this time will not be rescheduled but that he will “make it right” for his fans.