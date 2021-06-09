Morgan Freeman, professor give $1M to University of Mississippi for police training center

Actor Morgan Freeman participates in the “The Story of God” panel at the National Geographic Channel 2016 Winter TCA on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

OXFORD, Miss. — Actor Morgan Freeman and a criminal justice professor at the University of Mississippi are donating $1 million to the university to establish a Center for Evidence-Based Policing and Reform.

The university says in a Tuesday news release that the donation from Freeman and Professor Linda Keena will fund a center that will be the only one of its kind in Mississippi — and one of only a few in the nation.

The university’s Department of Criminal Justice and Legal Studies says the center eventually will train police from Mississippi and around the country. It will include training on how police can better engage the community in crime prevention.