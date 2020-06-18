More than a dozen people wanted after South Mendenhall warehouse burglary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for more than a dozen people who were caught on camera breaking into a warehouse off South Mendenhall.

It all began when seven cars pulled up to the lot and someone used a circular saw to cut through a loading dock door. The video captured them securing box after box to the top of their vehicles.



Nippon Express, a logistics company, said 13 people were captured on camera and left with $22,000 worth of televisions.



“They’ve got really good cameras. They don’t even care they are on camera because they think nothing is going to happen to them or they aren’t going to get caught,” one man told WREG’s Melissa Moon.

He said he wasn’t surprised to hear about the burglary because just a few months ago someone took the catalytic converters off of 13 of their vehicles. Last month, someone even drove off with his trailer.

“That video showed he was only on the video for two minutes. He knew what he was doing. The guy comes through one time and he went directly where the trailer was hooked up and pulled out.”

There are security gates at the front of the industrial park but the lock was cut off the morning of the burglary. They’re hoping pictures of the suspects will help police make some arrests.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.