MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than 8000 customers are without power following power outages in Shelby County.

According to the Memphis Light, Gas and Water outage map, 135 outages have left approximately 8,243 without power.

Thursday afternoon, MLGW said crews would be ready to respond to any local outages, but restoration times may be extended due to COVID-19 safety measures.

Customers can report outages by calling 901-544-6500.

You can click here to view the outage map.