More than 800 MLGW customers without power

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than 800 MLGW customers are without power after an outage Thursday evening.

According to MLGW’s outage map, 861 customers are affected by the outage. The outage is primarily affecting the Midtown area.

The map shows the majority of customers first reported the outage at around 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon. The outage map states the estimated repair time isn’t until 2:30 A.M. Friday morning.

A representative with MLGW says the outage was caused by downed power lines, and a line crew has been dispatched.