More than 15,000 expected to participate in St. Jude marathon, despite pandemic challenges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend is set to take place this Saturday, but amid the pandemic, it’s going to look a little different.

For runner Travis Illitch, this year’s circumstances have been motivating.

“It just makes you really emotional,” Illitch said. “They do what no other hospital does.”

The feeling hasn’t changed for Illitch. When a family friend lost their young daughter to cancer, he and his mom signed up for the St. Jude Memphis Marathon. This year would have been their eighth time traveling from Detroit to Memphis, but COVID-19 tweaked their tradition.

The race this Saturday will be virtual, meaning runners map out their own course and run it on their own time.

More than 15,000 people will participate from every state and 72 counties.

Memphis Tourism President Kevin Kane said the weekend usually brings millions to the city.

“It’s a big economic hit this year for those runners from all over the country to raise money for, you know, our hometown hero St. Jude,” he said.

Kane said his team is working to make up for it with a marketing campaign targeting people within 600 miles of Memphis. He said they’ve seen a rise in tourists since July, but the marathon’s boost in business will be missed.



“So yes, financially, for the city it’s a big hit. St Jude will hopefully make the money back for the virtual run for the kids of St. Jude. As we say, that’s the most important part.”

Organizers said they won’t know the full impact of fundraising efforts until after the race, but that the goal was adjusted to account for the current slower economy.

At last check, $5.3 million has been raised with a goal of $6.5 million.

Slightly over $85,000 of that was raised by Illitch. He told WREG the pandemic gave him even more motivation to ask family and friends to donate in lieu of birthday and Chrismtas gifts.

“Especially during COVID with quarantining and how careful all the doctors have to be at the hospital to protect everyone there. That really, really makes me appreciate my health, but it also makes me realize it truly is a blessing and so important to help others. We need to come together especially in a time like COVID,” he said.



There is still time to support St. Jude. If you would like to donate, click here.