More than 12,000 MLGW customers still without power after severe weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas and Water teams are working around the clock to restore power across Memphis and Shelby County after severe storms rolled through the area on Friday.

As of 2 p.m. on Saturday, roughly 12,000 people were still without power.

The storms caused more than 52,000 people to lose power on Friday night. Several areas were heavily impacted more than others.

On Saturday, the utility tweeted out a video of the damages the storms left behind.

#MLGW This video from near Yale Rd. and Sycamore View gives you an idea of the kinds of repairs needed today. Utility poles are down, some are split and must be replaced. MLGW crews will work until service is restored to everyone affected. #MLGWNews #ServingYouIsWhatWeDo pic.twitter.com/e8A79CD6AY — MLGW (@MLGW) May 23, 2020

MLGW released a press release, reminding customers to call 544-6500 to report an outage and if they have an emergency, call 528-4465.