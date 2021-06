More than 120 homes damaged by flooding last week in Mississippi

Lavonne Wright walks through the rising flood waters from two days of rain near downtown Greenwood, Miss., Thursday, June 10, 2021. Several streets were flooded forcing residents to take to foot rather than risk flooding their vehicles if they drove them through the waters. (Tim Kalich/The Greenwood Commonwealth via AP)

ATTALA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) released a preliminary report about the significant flash flooding event that started on June 8, 2021. Leaders said 121 homes, 11 businesses and 136 public roads and buildings have been damaged or affected by the flooding.

Farmers who have suffered losses can report through the county Farm Service Agency. Neighbors can self-report damage to county emergency management agencies through MEMA’s self-reporting tool.

MEMA has received preliminary damage reports from the following counties:

Attala County: Homes Impacted: 3 Roads Impacted: 29 Businesses Impacted: 1

Chickasaw County: Roads Impacted: 10

Coahoma County: Homes Impacted: 1 Roads Impacted: 10 Businesses Impacted: 1

Grenada County: Homes Impacted: 13 Public Buildings/Utilities Impacted: 2

Issaquena County: Homes Impacted: 13 Public Building: 1 Businesses Impacted: 1

Lafayette County: Homes Impacted: 4 Roads/Utilities Impacted: 14 Businesses Impacted: 6

Lee County: Homes Impacted: 18 Roads Impacted: 2

Oktibbeha County: Homes Impacted: 1 Public Building Impacted: 1 Businesses Impacted: 1

Panola County: Roads Impacted: 23

Tallahatchie County: Homes Impacted: 50 Roads Impacted: 5

Quitman County: Homes Impacted: 12 Roads Impacted: 36 Businesses Impacted: 1

Yalobusha County: Homes Impacted: 6 Roads Impacted: 3



During damage assessments, crews will inspect homes based on the following criteria set by FEMA:

Courtesy: MEMA