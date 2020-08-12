More than 100 fake drivers licenses found in raid at Shelby County home, sheriff’s office says



SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman is under arrest and charged with identity theft after Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies say more than 100 fake drivers licenses were found at her southeast Shelby County home.

Deputies were executing a search warrant Tuesday morning at Toni Gibson’s home on the 8400 block of Freiden Trail when they made the discovery.

A neighbor said deputies spent most of the morning carting away some curious pieces of evidence — a refrigerator, TV, appliances and paperwork.

In addition to the driver’s licenses, some of which were from other states, the sheriff’s office says they also found a number of counterfeit checks.

This follows a months-long investigation into Gibson after a woman complained to deputies in April that someone was opening store credit cards in her name.

Gibson was allegedly seen on surveillance video at a Target in East Memphis after attempting to open an account using the victim’s identity. The sheriff’s office says she successfully opened an Ulta store credit card.

Court records show Gibson was also charged with identity theft in 2010, but it appears that charge was later dropped.

As of Tuesday evening, Gibson was in the Shelby County Jail charged with two counts of identity theft and one of identity theft – trafficking.