More Tennesseans buy hunting and fishing licenses amid pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — Fishing supplies were flying off the shelves in Middle Tennessee and more people are getting licensed by the thousands.

Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said it’s no surprise because the outdoors are great for following CDC guidelines like social distancing.

They found 130,000 people who’ve never bought a hunting and fishing license got one this year. And, 50,000 people who hadn’t purchased licenses in several years, had them re-activated.

The TWRA is all about the tradition of hunting and fishing and it’s so refreshing to see a silver lining in this hard time that we’re going through, and that is people are rediscovering the outdoors, putting down those cell phones, and spending time with family. Jenifer Wisniewski, Chief of Outreach and Communication for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency

Wisniewski said total revenue for hunting and fishing licenses are up 16% compared to last year.

“I’m elated to see people rediscovering the outdoors and going back to those traditional outdoor activities like fishing and even foraging for food in the outdoors. We’re just very excited that people are rediscovering these things in these trying times,” said Wisniewski. “It’s a definite challenge especially for parents looking for something to do with their children.”

Click here for more information on how to get licensed.