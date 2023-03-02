MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another round of rain and potentially severe weather is set to move through our area Thursday.

According to the National Weather Service of Memphis, tonight’s round of severe weather could pack a punch with all hazards possible. This includes damaging winds, tornadoes, hail, and a significant flash flooding potential.

Below is the forecast from WREG’s Weather Experts:

Cloudy, breezy and mild today with highs in the upper 60s and a few isolated showers. Severe weather will once again threaten the Mid-South late this evening and into the overnight hours. High winds, heavy rain, hail and even an isolated tornado. Stay alert to rapidly changing conditions this evening.

Strong storms are possible again tonight and into early tomorrow. An enhanced risk for severe weather for some. Rain is ending, windy, and turning cooler for Friday, with temperatures falling into the 50s in the afternoon. Sunny and cool weather is ahead for the weekend, but we need to get through tonight’s storms first!