HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A year after a human heart was found in a salt pile in Humphreys County, investigators are still unsure who it belonged to or how exactly it ended up there.

In an interview a day after the heart was found on Dec. 15, 2022, Sheriff Chris Davis called it “one of the most unusual crime scenes” he’d ever been on.

At first, officials weren’t sure what it was when a worker came across the “adult male human heart” at the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) facility on Highway 70E in McEwen. Initially the workers thought it might be a rock.

“The process of what salt does to that, it dries it out,” Davis explained. “It’s speculated that it could have been there for just a few weeks.”

The TDOT facility where a human heart was found (Photo: WKRN)

The dehydration process reportedly made determining an exact time frame for how long the heart had been there difficult. At the time, TDOT had been preparing to tackle a round of winter weather that was set to pass through the area.

In the days following the discovery, investigators with the sheriff’s office, McEwen Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) sifted through the salt barn to see if they could find any other remains.

However, after about five days had passed, the TBI confirmed the heart was the only body part that had been found at the facility. Despite extensive DNA testing over the last year, more questions than answers remain in the case.

One year later, on Friday, Dec. 15, a spokesperson for the TBI said the heart has “undergone several different testing processes at this stage, and to date, there has not been a determination made as to the origin.”

All that has been confirmed is that the heart belonged to an unidentified man. The investigation is still ongoing, and despite the odd nature of the case, the sheriff’s office has stated that there doesn’t appear to be any threat to the public.