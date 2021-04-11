More groups, officials pushing to get minorities vaccinated

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There is a big push to get more vaccine shots in the arms of minorities.

In fact, the local chapter of the NAACP went door-to-door to encourage those who have not been vaccinated, to do so.

“We want to make sure that everyone has the opportunity to have the vaccination,” Vickie Terry, NAACP Memphis Branch, said

Terry says unfortunately some minorities, in particular, are skeptical about the shot. She adds the unknown can be scary, while misinformation could be to blame for others unwilling to roll-up their sleeves.

“I want to encourage everyone, young people, 16 and up, please, please get vaccinated because it is so important for us to stop this virus,” Terry said.

We are seeing more and more vaccination sites popping up at Black churches .Vickie Terry, with the NAACP says this is by design, in an ongoing effort to eliminate barriers for those who may already be apprehensive about getting the shot.

This led those with the NAACP, to actually canvass the area letting those know sites are ready and eager to serve.

“If everyone is vaccinated, then hey we can put a stop to this pandemic,” Terry said.

The NAACP says they plan to host more vaccine sites in the coming months.