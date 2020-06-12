More COVID-19 testing sites opening as county heads into Phase Three of Back to Business plan

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Folks from all walks of life all want the same thing – to take care of their families. It starts by taking care of their health.

“I came to check, so if I have something I’ll get to know. It’s to protect my family.”

One by one, cars started lining up along Knight Arnold Road for COVID-19 testing. Some told WREG’s Jerrita Patterson they don’t have symptoms but are erring on the side caution.

“I am concerned about public health, my health, the health of my family and the people I’m around. I feel obligated to get tested,” said Troy Allen.

It’s a process that only took a few minutes to complete. Health officials say it’s time well spent to get us back to business and moving into Phase Three on Monday. During that phase, more businesses and activities will be made available.

“This is my third corona test, since the pandemic started. I will continue to do the same thing until it’s all free and clear,” said Allen.

The site WREG visited in the 38118 community on Friday is especially important. That area still has the highest number of positive cases in the county.

In Tennessee alone more than half a million tests have been administered. With more and more reopening, you’ll likely see even more testing sights just like this popping up in an effort to continue getting back to business, while adapting to a new normal.

Meanwhile the work continues to identify and isolate any and all new cases.

Despite there being more testing capacity, health experts said the sites are being underutilized. Therefore with or without an appointment, testing is available.