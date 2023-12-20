NEW ORLEANS – It was all too perfect for Ja Morant Tuesday night in New Orleans.

He made 12 shots from the field.

Attempted 12 free throws in the game and was a plus-12 in plus-minus against the Pelicans.

So was there ever a doubt that 12 would deliver at the end, in his return?

The answer was no.

After a slow start and after watching his team fall behind by 24, Morant and the Grizzlies flipped a switch in the second half. In his first game back off that 25-game suspension, Morant scored 27 of his 34 points after halftime. He also filled up the stat sheet with eight assists, 6 rebounds, two steals and a block.

Oh yeah… he also had the game winner… at the buzzer to lead the Grizzlies to the 115-113 win.

Funny thing is, that game winning play… almost didn’t happen. Almost.

“Ja came up to me and asked me like, you want to run a post-up for Jaren? I was like, no,” said Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane. “We’re about to get you the ball. Now go score the ball, you know what I’m saying? Go win the game.”

“Jaren, pretty much, had a smaller defender on him. Should we just go in the post, with the time? He told me no. You getting the ball,” Morant said. “So at that point, it’s just, I pretty much just had to lock in and go deliver and I did it. So that’s a good.”

Morant now returns to Memphis to make his home debut, Thursday night against the Indiana Pacers.