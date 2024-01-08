DALLAS – Big win for the Grizzlies in Phoenix.

Big win but a concerning win as well. Concerning because of what we saw before the game even tipped off against the Suns.

Ja Morant with his arm in a sling.

A precautionary move by the Grizzlies as he deals with a sore right shoulder that not only sidelined him for the Suns game but will also keep him out when the Grizzlies try to sweep their three game road trip with a win in Dallas Tuesday night.

“Since the soreness really crept up the other day, on the road, we’re still trying to get more evaluation, so hopefully in the next day or two we have a better idea,” said Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins. “Obviously, the medical team felt it best to put him in a sling just to be positive there. But more evaluation to come.”

Joining Morant on the injury report for the Mavericks game… Jaren Jackson Junior and Santi Aldama.

Aldama is doubtful with a left knee injury and Jackson, who has been huge in back to back wins over the Lakers and Suns, is listed as questionable with his own knee contusion.