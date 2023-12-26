MEMPHIS – That didn’t take long.

Playing three games in less than a week, the Grizzlies Ja Morant named the NBA’s Western Conference Player of the Week.

Not bad for a guy who hadn’t played a game in eight months.

In three games, all Memphis wins, and fresh off serving out that 25-game suspension, Morant averaged 28 points, nine assists and almost six rebounds in wins over the New Orleans Pelicans, Indiana Pacers and Atlanta Hawks.

Surprisingly, this is just the third player of the week honor in Morant’s career.