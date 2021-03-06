Moody, Tate help No. 12 Arkansas win 11th straight SEC game

Arkansas guard Desi Sills left,, Texas A&M guard Quenton Jackson, center, and Arkansas guard Moses Moody (5) fight for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Fayetteville, Ark., Saturday, March 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Moses Moody scored 28 points, Jalen Tate added 22 and No. 12 Arkansas beat Texas A&M 87-80 to match the program’s longest Southeastern Conference winning streak at 11 games.

The Razorbacks also won 11 straight SEC games in 1993-94 en route to a national championship. Arkansas trailed by two until Moody sank a 3-pointer with 56 seconds left, prompting Texas A&M to take a timeout. Davone Davis stole the ensuing inbound pass, threw it up the court to Justin Smith, and Smith threw down an emphatic, two-handed dunk.