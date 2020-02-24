‘Moms Demand Action’ stress importance of gun storage and safety after child shootings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Parents, activists and law enforcement are stressing the importance of gun safety after a teen was shot and killed in southeast Shelby County on Sunday afternoon.

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office says 16-year-old Jordan Milan died while another teen was playing with a gun. The teen is now charged with reckless homicide.

"We believe that with responsible secure storage, gun deaths are not accidental," Kat McRitchie with Moms Demand Action said. "They're preventable and because they're preventable, we choose to term them unintentional."

Four kids in Memphis died last year as a result of unintentional shootings.

"I want people to recognize that it's adults responsibility to securely store guns so that children cannot access them," McRitchie said.

The 'Safe Tennessee Project' reports 27 unintentional shootings last year involved children, including the four killed in Memphis.

"Anytime we hear of a child being shot, our heart breaks," Captain Anthony Buckner with the Shelby County Sheriff's Office said.

Parents also say that it is important to make sure your child is aware of the dangers of guns.

"You just have to make it more aware to your children," Amanda Richmond said. "That way they won't be curious because kids are curious nowadays and they sometimes take it and don't understand the power behind most of those guns. Once the gun is shot and the bullet hits you, you can't come back from that."

Local law enforcement want to remind that people living in the Memphis area they can pick up free gun locks at a MPD precinct or at the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.