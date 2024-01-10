MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Crockett County Sheriff’s Department says an angry mother drove away from her home with her teenage daughter on the hood of her car Wednesday morning.

Sheriff Troy Klyce said the 17-year-old jumped on her mother’s car after they got into a fight, and the mother took off.

The teen said her mother was driving recklessly down the road in a fit of rage before returning to their home on Gadsden, but she has no idea how fast she was going.

“The young lady said just ‘fast,'” said Sheriff Klyce. “I imagine if she was going 40, it probably felt like 60 on top of the car.”

Cassie Miller. Courtesy: Crockett County Sheriff’s Office

The teen was not hurt, but Cassie Miller, 36, was arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

“She could have fallen off, you know,” Sheriff Klyce said.

The sheriff said the incident was captured on camera, and Miller was locked up in the Crockett County Jail on a $7,500 bond.

“She was already out on one bond in another domestic assault case and is due in court tomorrow,” said Klyce.

The sheriff said that the case involved Miller’s husband. He said Miller had a no-contact order and was not supposed to be at their home Monday.

In light of what happened, the Crockett County Sheriff’s Department is asking anyone who believes a child is being abused or living in unsafe conditions to contact them, and they can get Child Services involved.