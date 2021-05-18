Mom accused of killing her 2 kids had been under scrutiny

FILE – This Saturday, May 15, 2021, booking photo released by Tempe Police Department shows Yui Inoue. On Tuesday, May 18, 2021, child welfare officials said Inoue, 40, accused of killing her two children with a meat cleaver in Tempe, Ariz, became the subject of a child services investigation two months earlier and at one point had been taken to a psychiatric hospital. (Tempe Police Department via AP,File)

PHOENIX (AP) — Child welfare officials say an Arizona woman accused of killing her two children with a meat cleaver became the subject of a child services investigation two months ago and at one point had been taken to a psychiatric hospital.

The Arizona Department of Child Safety said in a statement Tuesday that officials were alerted on March 2 about a case of neglect involving suspect Yui Inoue after the 40-year-old mother and her 7-year-old son, Kai, went missing from the family’s Tempe home. Police found them behind a convenience store and she was transported to a psychiatric hospital.

The agency did not provide details on her release.