Moderna testing vaccine on children under the age of 12

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Moderna Inc. announced it has begun a new study to test the effectiveness of its Covid -19 vaccine for children as young as six months old.

“We are pleased to begin this Phase 2/3 study of mRNA-1273 in healthy children in the U.S. and Canada,” said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. “We are encouraged by the primary analysis of the Phase 3 COVE study of mRNA-1273 in adults ages 18 and above and this pediatric study will help us assess the potential safety and immunogenicity of our COVID-19 vaccine candidate in this important younger age population.”

The company said the study will “evaluate the safety, tolerability, reactogenicity and effectiveness” of the vaccine in children under the age of 12.

The company said it will enroll more than 6,000 children in the U.S. and Canada into the study. The vaccines they are taking will be two doses given 28 days apart. Scientists will keep tabs on the children involved in the study for up to a year after the second shot.

According to the company, more than 17 million Americans have received the Moderna vaccine to date.