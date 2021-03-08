Moderna second-dose appointments moved from Pipkin Building on Tuesday, Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis announced changes for its vaccination plans this week.

In a social media post, the city said all of the Moderna second dose appointments scheduled for Tuesday, March 9, and Wednesday, March 10, at the Pipkin Building have been moved to the Fire Prevention Bureau at 2668 Avery Avenue.

🚨All second dose Moderna appointments for Tuesday, March 9, and Wednesday, March 10, scheduled for the Pipkin Building, will now move down the street to the Fire Prevention Bureau located at 2668 Avery Ave. — City of Memphis (@CityOfMemphis) March 8, 2021

When asked why, the city said the number of appointments could easily be handled at that location by the Memphis Fire Department staff at the second location, opening up the Pipkin Building for more first-dose vaccinations.

If you were scheduled to get your second dose Tuesday or Wednesday at the Pipkin Building, your appointment will remain the same. You will still need to show staff members your Pipkin Building confirmation as proof of an appointment.