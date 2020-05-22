Mobile food pantry at Bartlett church helps Mid-Southerners struggling in pandemic

BARTLETT, Tenn. — Cars parked outside a Bartlett church Friday were filled with families waiting patiently for their turn to get much-needed food items.

“It is important for us to give out this free food to make sure everyone has something on their table,” Alondra Roman said.

Roman just graduated high school and said over the past few months, she has learned countless life lessons focused on helping those forced to go without.

“We have to give with love, and we make sure each time they pass through, we also give them love and smile and say everything’s going to be alright,” she said.

The first person was in line at 5 a.m., despite the pantry not opening for another four hours. Organizers said that’s a prime example of how much need there really is.

By the thousands, more and more Tennesseans are out of work. When unemployment goes up, hunger follows close behind. Food insecurity does not discriminate.

Although the need is great, so too is the desire to help. The church’s pastor Holgar Ramon said regardless of economic status, faith and even language, it’s in God’s hands.

In total, there were seven food pantries throughout Shelby County and DeSoto County.