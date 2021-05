MNPD officer shot in believed ‘setup’ at South Nashville home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting at a home on the 7200 block of Sugarloaf Drive in South Nashville.

Officers responded to the scene at 6:11 p.m. According to MNPD, Metro Police officer Brian Sherman was shot in the incident at approximately 6:23 p.m. and was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he is suffering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries to his left arm.

Metro Police tells News 2 that Sherman, a two-year veteran of the force, was hit while answering a call of a woman shot, but that the call was a setup to get police to respond. When police arrived, they almost immediately came under fire.

The man who shot Officer Sherman, 22-year-old Salman Mohamed, fatally shot himself in the head with a rifle in the driveway of the home as officers attempted to negotiate with him. No officers fired at Mohamed.

Mohamed’s mother and three siblings were at the home at the time and were not injured. Multiple units and paramedics responded to the scene.

The officers that initially responded, including Sherman, were not equipped with body cameras.

Anyone with information that may aid investigators is asked to contact our partners at Nashville Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.