MLK50
New ‘I am a Man’ Plaza honors 1968 sanitation workers
Civil Rights icons reflect on King’s legacy at ‘Evening of Storytelling’
A look at the church’s role in Civil Rights activism then and now
New historical marker updates Nathan Bedford Forrest’s role in slave trade
MLK 50: Bernie Sanders in town as hundreds march the streets of Memphis
More MLK50 Headlines
Live at 9: Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
LIVE: A Day of Remembrance at National Civil Rights Museum on anniversary of King’s death
MLK 50: Former sanitation worker continues the fight for workers’ rights
MLK50: Breaking the cycle of poverty in Memphis
Rev. Jesse Jackson remembers his final moments with Dr. King
MLK50: The 50th anniversary of Dr. King’s assassination
A look at Civil Rights activism 50 years ago and now
At 86, Memphis sanitation worker reflects on how things have changed, stayed the same
SCLC played a major role in civil rights progress through the years
Rev. Andrew Young recalls King’s first march in Memphis erupting in mayhem