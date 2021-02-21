MLGW will not disconnect services for non-payment Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas and Water has announced it will not be disconnecting services for non-payment on Monday, February 22.

MLGW says this applies to all customers, including homes, businesses and prepay customers.

MLGW made the announcement Sunday, days after winter storms left many in Shelby County without power or water. MLGW customers are also currently under a boil water advisory as crews to work stabilize the water pressure in the county.

Saturday afternoon, MLGW officials said they have had to disconnect water to more than 2,200 homes and businesses due to frozen or burst pipes.