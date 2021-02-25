MLGW: Water tests expected to be sent to the state Thursday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There’s good news for MLGW customers as the company said they are sending tests to the state Thursday to seek approval to lift the Boil Water Advisory.

“This evening we should be providing sample tests to Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. They will look at those tests and they will make a decision on whether or not we can lift the precautionary Boil Water Advisory,” said MLGW spokeswoman Gale Jones Carson duirng an interview with WREG Thursday. “If they are not pleased with the tests then we will have to do more testing.”

Over the last week, crews have responded to more than 4,500 leaks. The water pressure is up and the status of the utility’s water lines is said to be “good.”

While they are making progress, Jones Carson said the company is still getting calls from across the county. She also said that the area continues to lose 25 to 30 million gallons of water each day.