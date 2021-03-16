MLGW warns customers about potential outages ahead of severe weather outbreak on Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Just one month after historic winter weather rocked the Mid-South, warmer temperatures are threatening to bring a different type of storm.

It’s a more familiar problem, but one that could bring even more damage. The potential severe thunderstorms and tornadoes that could touch down are a far contrast to last month’s ice and snow but could still present problems.

“It’s a different kind of storm, but when customer services are out, customer services are out,” Gale Jones Carson, Vice President of Community and External Affairs said.

Tramaine Calloway, a downtown resident who lost power last month for two days, said he’s very concerned about losing power again.

“Man, I’m just trying to keep my fingers crossed and stayed prayed up! So in case the storm does come, I’ll be prepared for it,” Calloway said.

Unlike the winter weather, when crews could prep roads and equipment ahead of time, MLGW says there isn’t much they can do to get ahead. They sent a release saying the company is prepared, but it’s more of a wait-and-see approach.

“We actually really have to wait til the storm hits because right now we don’t know what level of damage we will have, if any,” Jones Carson said.

MLGW admits the potential for damage and outages could be greater during a thunderstorm or tornado scenario when compared with the winter weather that affected service in February.

Although the company has stated it’s working to improve its customer service experience, residents we spoke with acknowledge long wait times and difficulty connecting with an operator have been problem after past storms and are major concerns ahead of potential severe weather.

“The lines are so busy and the waits are so long, I just had a hard time getting in contact with them so I just kinda waited it out, you know?”Calloway said.

“We ask number one that our customers be patient and believe me when I say we will be working around the clock to get their services restored,” Jones Carson said.

While the Mid-South braces for Wednesday’s storms, MLGW urges residents to prepare if possible.

They say stocking up on bottled water and canned food can help to get ready for days without power.

“You still need to have some basic things and an emergency kit to get you through those few days,” Jones Carson said.

MLGW also asks that just like last month, if you know of any senior citizens, check on them after any severe weather. They’re usually the most vulnerable during a storm.