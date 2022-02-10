MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As MLGW works to get the lights back on, they’re also warning about common damage following storms.

For damage to weatherheads and meter sockets, those may be the responsibility of the property owner.

After nearly a week, tens of thousands are still without power. MLGW wants people to be aware of damaged weatherheads as they work to get things back to normal.

The weatherhead is often located above the roof line, then attached to the side of the house or gable, where the homeowner’s wiring connects to the MLGW electric lines.

MLGW says the weatherhead is the homeowner’s property.

MLGW’s Chief Operating Officer Alonzo Weaver stated the company will supply you with a meter box but the rest is put in by an electrician.

“If you have damage to your home, if you have damage to those facilities — the meter box, the weatherhead — then you need to contact an electrician. Go ahead and contact the electrician now, then when we are ready to energize you, we can fully energize you and make sure that your power is on,” Weaver said.

MLGW says code inspection for the repairs will happen retroactively because they’re in emergency mode.