MLGW waives late fees until further notice

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas and Water announced it will waive late fees until further notice.

“MLGW has a history of working with our customers when they need us most. That commitment continues during the current COVID-19 outbreak,” the company said in a released statement.

The waiver will apply to bills issued on Friday, April 3, and all bills going forward until further notice.

MLGW will also not disconnect anyone during the outbreak as part of their Pandemic Plan.

Remember that bills will still accrue. Customers are encouraged to make payments if they are able.

If you can’t pay your bill contact MLGW at (901) 544-6549.