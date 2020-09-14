MLGW to resume disconnections Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thousands of Memphis Light, Gas and Water customers once again face disconnections.

On Monday, the utility company is ending its temporary suspension of disconnections and late fees after a previous moratorium was extended.

Earlier this month, the president and ceo of MLGW paused turning off customers utilities at the request of the Memphis City Council. That decision came during talks to allocate additional funds to help with MLGW’s $22 million deficit from unpaid bills and fees since the pandemic started.

The utility said it will continue to work with customers who are behind on their bills and assistance is available through a number of community resources.

Memphis City Council member Martavius Jones had sponsored a resolution to use some CARES Act funding to help with the ongoing MLGW issues. That money is meant for the Memphis Zoo. He proposed making up the difference from the Memphis Police Department and Memphis Fire Department.