MLGW to resume disconnections for unpaid bills Aug. 3

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas and Water announced Friday it will resume disconnecting services for unpaid bills on Aug. 3.

The utility had temporarily paused disconnecting service due to the pandemic on March 13. MLGW says customers who have been unable to pay their bills will have about six weeks to get caught up without late fees.

MLGW is offering expanded payment plans, including the ability to repay past due amounts over a 12-month period.

Customers should call (901) 544-6549 if they need assistance. Customers may also request payment arrangements in My Account and through our web chat.

A list of assistance programs can be found here at http://www.mlgw.com/residential/assistanceprograms.