MLGW to resume disconnections for nonpayment on Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas and Water will resume disconnections for nonpayment on Monday.

Extended payments plans are available until the end of the month with 25 percent down. You can sign up for the plan at MLGW website or by calling (901) 544-6549. Customers who were previously approved for an extended payment plan are not eligible to re-apply.

There is other help available. Low-income customers can apply for the On Track Program which could qualify you for a payment plan up to 36 months. That number is (901) 528-4820.

A full list of resources can be found here.

The utility company stopped disconnections in February days after winter storms left many in Shelby County without power or water.