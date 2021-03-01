MLGW to resume disconnections for non-payment on March 8

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Lights, Gas, and Water will resume disconnections next week for non-payment, the utility company announced on Monday.
The company announced cut-offs will begin on March 8. Additionally, MLGW said in a press release, the extended payment plans are available for all customers through March 31.
You can call 901-544- 6549 to sign up for a payment plan. MLGW said customers who were previously approved for the extended payment plan cannot apply.
