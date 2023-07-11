MLGW President and CEO Doug McGowen speaks from a site in north Shelby County where MLGW crews were repairing lines.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The head of Memphis Light, Gas & Water will ask Memphis City Council for more money for tree trimming to help prevent the widespread power outages that darkened the Memphis area last week.

Afterward, Doug McGowen will update the media about tree trimming and infrastructure repairs.

The storms that rolled on June 25 left 122,000 customers without power, and the July 2 storms caused more than 35,000 customers to lose electricity. Millington, Raleigh, Shelby Forest, and Bartlett were some of the hardest-hit areas.