MLGW: Thousands without power overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thousands of people woke up without power in the city of Memphis Monday.

Memphis Light, Gas and Water reported 22,000 were in the dark at the height of the outage around 2:45 a.m. That number has slowly dwindled throughout the morning hours as crews worked to fix the problem.

As of 6:00 a.m., the utility company said they are working to determine the cause. The outage near Mt. Moriah and Perkins was the result of a vehicle striking a utility pole.

The outage forced Christian Brothers University to delay their opening time to noon. The Shelby County Clerk’s Office located at 3412 Plaza Avenue will also be closed until power is restored.

