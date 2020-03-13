MLGW temporarily suspending disconnects in light of coronavirus outbreak

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas & Water has announced it will temporarily suspend disconnects for non-payments in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

MLGW made the announcement during a press conference Friday afternoon.

MLGW president J.T. Young said the suspension is a part of the “pandemic plan” the company is now following. Young said the plan has four “triggers,” and they are currently in “trigger 1,” which means offices will remain open at this time.

Young said the plan has a 60-day window, but they will amend that window as necessary.

“This is a very fluid situation,” Young said. “We know there are changes happening hourly.”

Young reiterated that bill payments will still be due as rendered, so he encourages everyone to make those payments as needed.

Young said they are suspending disconnects for non-payments to help ease the burden customers may be under due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In addition to suspending disconnects for non-payment, MLGW is also asking customers to refrain from making personal visits to offices to make payments. MLGW is asking to customers to rely on other means, such as making payments by phone, online or through the mail.

Young said MLGW is also suspending all community meetings. All community meetings will be held through Facebook Live.

To address the virus internally, MLGW will be doing more remote meetings and increasing cleanings and disinfections of their facilities.

Young said they have suspended business traveling for their employees and are looking at the possibility of employees working remotely.

Young said, to his knowledge, no MLGW employee has tested positive for coronavirus at this time.