MLGW suspends disconnections until September 14

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas and Water announced they will stop disconnections until mid September.

During a City Council meeting on Tuesday, MLGW told local leaders they stopped disconnections the last few days as students head back to class virtually.

They will not disconnect anyone until September 14.

Thousands of Memphians owe millions of unpaid utility bills. Many of them saw their services get disconnected last week while others waited hours in long lines trying to make payment arrangements.

Many families are struggling to make ends meet and are trying to get their services reconnected as the school district has gone virtual this week.