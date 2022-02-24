MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While families across the mid-south are dealing with the impact of the latest winter storms, MLGW is focused on the lessons from its last battle with mother nature.

Many customers are still feeling the sting from the ice storm after going without electricity for over a week.

MLGW is trying to make things right by offering assistance with bill payments.

On Thursday, they announced that they will also be suspending disconnections for non-payments until further notice.

Memphis City Councilman Worth Morgan held a virtual town hall Wednesday night along with key stakeholders, including MLGW president JT Young.

Leaders are also working with Mayor Jim Strickland on ways to avoid widespread power outages in the future.

They said more tree trimming could go a long way toward making the local electric grid more reliable.

But some are pushing the utility to bury its electric lines and Mayor Jim Strickland has raised the possibility of selling MLGW to pay for it.

Councilman Worth Morgan said selling MLGW is ‘almost a political impossibility.’

“We operate MLGW right now as a non-profit. If we were to sell it, it would be to a for-profit entity that would be looking to increase revenues, probably decrease costs or some combination thereof in order to find a profit margin. So there’s a chance the utility bills could go up and the vast majority of citizens and customers would have a lot of skepticism, a lot of fear and concern about that increased cost,” Morgan said.

JT Young said it would cost more than $6 billion to bury all of the local electric lines.

You can expect to hear more about this in the weeks ahead as a commission reviews MLGW’s options.