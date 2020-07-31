MLGW suspending disconnections, late fees until Aug. 24

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, gas and Water is giving customers who are behind on their utility bill a little more time to pay before services are disconnected.

MLGW is extending its temporary suspension of disconnections and late fees until Aug. 24. The temporary suspension of disconnects and late fees began in March.

“Many of our customers are facing major financial challenges during this pandemic and, while we must still run the business, we want to give our customers additional time to make payment arrangements and seek bill payment assistance if needed,” said MLGW President and CEO J.T. Young.

Customers who are behind on their utility bill are encouraged to pay what they can, keeping their balance as low as possible, so that they are not overwhelmed when disconnects resume.

Utility assistance is available through community resources and listed at mlgw.com/covid-19. MLGW also offers multiple assistance programs, including an extended payment plan that allows eligible customers up to 12 months to pay their bill in full.

Customers interested in signing up for a payment plan should speak to a customer care agent at 544-6549.

“Please let us know if you need help. We encourage customers needing assistance not to wait until your bill is overdue to ask for assistance. Reach out to MLGW now and we can work out a plan before your bill isoverwhelming,” Young said.