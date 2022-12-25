MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Given the recent water boil advisory, MLGW will be distributing water to those in need at different locations.

MLGW issued the following news release:

Memphis Light, Gas and Water is accepting donations of unopened cases of bottled water Monday, December 26, from 8 – 11 a.m. at the Lamar Avenue Community Office, 2935 Lamar Ave.

Donations, and bottled water from MLGW, will be distributed Monday, December 26 from 1 – 3 p.m. at MLGW Community Offices in these locations:

• 2935 Lamar Avenue

• 5141 Navy Rd. in Millington

• 1111 E. Shelby Drive

Those who participate will get one case per car.