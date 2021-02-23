MLGW says timeframe unavailable, but crews are working around the clock to fix water problems

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas and Water crews continue to work around the clock to get water issues resolved for customers.

In an interview with WREG’s Daybreak team, Gale Jones Carson said they could not give a timeline on when the water problems would be fixed as anything could happen, but said they are hoping it will happen in the next few days. They said their employees are working 16-hour shifts everyday to get the problem resolved.

To date, they have responded to 3,000 water breaks.

MLGW said customers should conserve as much water as they can as the area remains under a Boil Water Alert.