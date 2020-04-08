MLGW says it’s taking protective steps after three employees test positive for COVID-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The coronavirus is impacting yet another workplace as Memphis Light Gas and Water said three workers are confirmed to have the virus, and dozens more had to quarantine.

MLGW reported the three workers who tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday. They said Wednesday that 70 employees are in quarantine or self-isolation, 50 have returned to work, and six employees are awaiting test results.

Ten workforces are impacted, but the company has not specified which ones.

MLGW also refused to give any information about the employees who are ill and how they’re doing, but they did share some photos with WREG to highlight the steps they say they are taking to ensure employees' and customers' safety.

They said they social distance during meetings and wear masks, and field crews are only allowed to have two people in a vehicle instead of four.

MLGW said it’s also staggering shifts. Some employees are working remotely, and board meetings will be virtual.

"We are very heavily dependent on employers who often times receive information before the health department does," Shelby County Health Department Director Dr. Alisa Haushalter said.

While the Shelby County Health Department hasn’t mentioned MLGW specifically, the director said workplace spread is a real threat, and she needs employers to cooperate.

"I appreciate their cooperation in identifying contacts and furloughing employees who have been exposed," Haushalter said.

City of Memphis officials said the COVID-19 joint task force has been working with many organizations, including MLGW, over the last several weeks “to make sure all parties are doing everything they can to keep everyone as safe and healthy as possible.”

At last check, MLGW said it's waiting for five more employees to get results back, and 21 workers remain quarantined.

WREG has sent several emails to MLGW asking for more information and updates, but we have yet to hear back.

MGLW said it is suspending utility cutoffs and late fees. They asked customers having trouble paying bills to call 901-544-6549.