MLGW reports suspending $5 million in late fees during pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas and Water announced it has suspended millions in late fees for customers during the pandemic.

In a tweet posted Wednesday, the utility company said it has supsended $5 million in late fees. They said the average amount that deliquent customers owe is $665.

The look into the financial impact for MLGW comes several days after the company reported that nearly 40,000 customers are at least 19 days behind on their bill and would be eligible to have their power cut off. Of those, 36,000 are residential and the rest are commercial.

Customers have until August 24 to come up witha plan. On that date, the company said it could start disconnections and late fees again, although that could be moved.

Gale Jones Carson said everyone is encouraged to pay what they can to keep their balance as low as possible. She said there are also many organizations offering help with utilities during COVID-19.

“So what we want to happen during this time is hopefully that our customers will take advantage of the various payment programs that we have come up with,” she said.

If you are one of those customers who need help, give MLGW a call to talk about new extended payment plans. Some of them allow eligible customers up to a year to pay their bill.

For more information on community resources available click here.