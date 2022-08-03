MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Light, Gas and Water has been selected to be part of a statewide program to develop electric vehicle charging stations along major highways.

MLGW proposed to install electric vehicle chargers in two locations along the I-40/I-69 corridor in the Downtown/Medical District area as well as the I-269 corridor in Collierville.

Numerous locations have been evaluated but specific locations have not been finalized by MLGW.

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation reserved $5.2 million for program funding, with MLGW’s potential reimbursement at $1.6 million MLGW said in a statement.

MLGW has budgeted most of this work to occur in 2023 according to documents provided by MLGW.

Despite most personal electric vehicle charging happening at home, there is a need to build public-access fast charging infrastructure to support electric vehicle owners who lack at-home charging capabilities MLGW said in a statement.