MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas and Water on Saturday night issued a boil water notice for all customers.

The precaution is due to low water pressure caused by water line breaks in the system.

MLGW customers should not drink water without first boiling it for three minutes, the utility said.

MLGW also asked customers to cut back on their water usage during this event.

Bottled water should be used for activities like brushing, teeth or washing dishes.

Early Saturday morning MLGW, instituted rolling electrical blackouts for customers, after what MLGW CEO Doug McGowan called a historic winter weather event.