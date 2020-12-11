MLGW helps distribute food for Mid-South Food Bank

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hundreds of families received some extra help thanks to Memphis Light, Gas and Water and the Mid-South Food Bank.

Early Friday morning, cars were lined up along Raleigh-Lagrange near the Joyce M. Blackmon Training Center. In the parking lot were nearly 50 volunteers from the utility company sorting food for 500 to 600 families in need.

“We weren’t looking forward to doing a event in December, but the Lord has blessed and we are having warm weather,” said Terica Lamb.

It wasn’t hard to find employees who wanted to take part in the mobile food give away. MLGW workers said it’s always special to give back during the holidays, this year more than ever.

“We are seeing more and more families that are food insecure. You know, hour loss, hour reduction. We are just privileged to serve the community in this way,” said Lamb.

MLGW has worked with the food bank before, but nothing like this until 2020. In fact, this is the fourth give away they’ve organized this year.

“This is the spirit of the company. We are always trying to help,” said Gaston Moulin.

They plan to keep it up as long as they are needed.

If you would like to help the Mid-South Food Bank, click here.